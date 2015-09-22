People with these 20 jobs got the biggest pay raises over the past 12 months

We all hope to see our paychecks grow every year, but for many, raises are few and far between — or they’re so small they hardly make a difference.

In fact, the national average for salary increase is 2.2%, according to the BLS. But that’s certainly not the case for everyone.

To find out who saw the biggest spikes in salary over the past 12 months, Glassdoor looked at total pay data (which includes base pay, tips, commissions, bonuses, and all other forms of pay) for people in all professions and pinpointed the 20 jobs for which people reported the most significant growth between September 2014 and September 2015.

For a job title to be eligible for the report, it had to have at least 500 salary reports shared by US-based employees on Glassdoor between September 2013 and today.

“This jobs report is helpful for anyone who may be thinking about a new job, and wants to go into a role where salary is increasing more than average,” says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s community expert. “What’s especially interesting about the results is the wide variety of jobs, showing that pay is rising across tech and healthcare jobs in particular, which isn’t a big surprise, but also in retail and food services. We’re likely seeing an increase there due to the minimum wage and fair wage debates continuing.”

Here are the 20 jobs with the biggest pay raises over the past 12 months:

19. Network engineer Arjuna Kodisinghe/shutterstock Total pay for 2015: $US87,903

Total pay for 2014: $US85,360

% increase from 2014 to 2015: 3% Number of current job openings on Glassdoor: 3,621 12. Personal banker Minerva Studio/shutterstock Total pay for 2015: $US41,861

Total pay for 2014: $US40,373

% increase from 2014 to 2015: 4% Number of current job openings on Glassdoor: 1,063 9. Systems analyst Natalia D./shutterstock Total pay for 2015: $US80,000

Total pay for 2014: $US76,575

% increase from 2014 to 2015: 4% Number of current job openings on Glassdoor: 1,796 7. Certified nursing assistant Texas A&M University-Commerce Marketing Communications/flicke Total pay for 2015: $US25,000

Total pay for 2014: $US23,840

% increase from 2014 to 2015: 5% Number of current job openings on Glassdoor: 9,734 6. Customer service manager Bloomberg/Getty Total pay for 2015: $US34,780

Total pay for 2014: $US33,051

% increase from 2014 to 2015: 5% Number of current job openings on Glassdoor: 4,034

