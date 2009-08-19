People, Why Are You Still Buying So Many CDs?

Follow-up: Why You Say You’re Still Buying So Many CDs

Earlier: It’s easy to forget that old tech dies hard.

The latest example: Still 65% of all music sold in the U.S. this year is via compact disc, while digital downloads are just 35%, research firm NPD Group announced today. That’s down from 80% CDs and 20% digital in 2007. But for someone who sits in the digital bubble all day, it still feels jarringly high.

So I’m curious. Really. Why are you still buying so many CDs?

I can see why some need to be purchased. I’ve personally bought two this calendar year — one because it included a bonus disc and movie that weren’t available for download; and one because I was at a concert and wanted the up-and-coming artist to get as much of my money as possible.

But I ripped both in iTunes immediately, and I don’t even know where the original discs are right now. And those kinds of purchases can’t be enough to add up to 65% of the market. (And as for me, pretty much everything else comes from Amazon and iTunes. I can’t even remember the last time I saw a CD in a store.)

So what’s the actual reason we’re still buying CDs? It’s not like they’re cheaper. To play in the car? To play in home stereo? To rip and do both? I’m honestly curious.

