19 Successful People Who Have Been Fired

Getting a pink slip can be demoralizing, to say the least. Luckily, these successful people prove that it’s possible to bounce back.

Clearly, Mark Cuban was destined to become more than a computer store salesman, and J.K. Rowling wasn’t passionate about her job as a secretary. Steve Jobs went through a crisis and eventual transformation after the company he created fired him.

For some, getting fired is exactly what they needed to launch into the success stories they are today.

Here are 19 people who got kicked to the curb and turned their termination into an opportunity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.