8 People Who Still Think Instagram Actually Wants To Sell Your Photos

Yesterday was a bad day for Instagram.



Many people misinterpreted Instagram’s change to its terms of service, thinking the app has the rights to sell photos users take to advertisers.

Those people were wrong. Even Instagram’s co-founder Kevin Systrom said so. (Although he rightfully apologized for not explaining the new ToS better.)

But a slew of negative stories perpetuated the false information, leading many people to complain on Twitter. And unfortunately for the Instagram community, it’s still happening.

Here are few select tweets from people who still think Instagram wants to sell your photos:

If you’re on #instagram, read this. The app has changed policies to give itself the right to sell yr pics 2 advertisers bbc.co.uk/news/technolog… — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) December 19, 2012

Idk about #instagram having access to everyone pictures and being able to use them for advertising and such … — Lil Snappy ™ (@itybitty_) December 19, 2012

But seriously. If any of my #instagram pictures end up in a textbook or cheesy local magazine, I won’t even care. I’ll be laughing too hard. — Holli Griffin (@holligriff) December 19, 2012

#instagram can scramble to backtrack all it likes, wont trust them again, and that backtrack statement is vague, legalise and meaninless — D B (@dcsunset44) December 19, 2012

Considering making my #instagramprofile private or deleting it. What they are doing is beyond disrespectful to their users. — Andy Torres (@stylescrapbook) December 18, 2012

So, #instagram will now be able to sell your photos as they choose? Time to delete my account, I think. No free stock for you! — Emily Schooley (@EmilySchooley) December 18, 2012

If Instagram wants to sell my photos, then I might just delete my account and move to Flickr #instaScam instagr.am/p/TbMoccLwJ1/ — Joshua Fisher (@Joshua_ITW) December 19, 2012

