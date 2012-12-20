8 People Who Still Think Instagram Actually Wants To Sell Your Photos

Steve Kovach

Yesterday was a bad day for Instagram.

Many people misinterpreted Instagram’s change to its terms of service, thinking the app has the rights to sell photos users take to advertisers.

Those people were wrong. Even Instagram’s co-founder Kevin Systrom said so. (Although he rightfully apologized for not explaining the new ToS better.)

But a slew of negative stories perpetuated the false information, leading many people to complain on Twitter. And unfortunately for the Instagram community, it’s still happening.

Here are few select tweets from people who still think Instagram wants to sell your photos:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.