What We Learned From The 17 People Who Redefined Advertising In 2012

A lot of ad agencies produce great, compelling work on a couple of accounts but use several boring accounts to actually pay the bills.

Not so at Wieden + Kennedy.

On client after client -- think P&G's Old Spice, Heineken, Facebook and Nike -- Wieden's team consistently raises the bar. W+K was agency of the year at Cannes.

Dan Wieden isn't doing this all by himself, of course. But he's created a hothouse environment in which good work thrives in several different locations. Most agencies fail at that.