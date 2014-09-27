7 People Who Quit Their Jobs In The Most Unforgettable Ways

Earlier this week, Alaska TV reporter Charlo Greene made headlines when she quit her job on-air to focus on being an advocate for marijuana legalization.
While quitting in public isn’t the best idea for people’s longterm career prospects, these acts of defiance are certainly entertaining for the rest of us.
We collected the stories of seven people who chose to give their bosses a little something extra when they resigned, using platforms ranging from a local radio broadcast to an op-ed in the New York Times.
Chicago native Marina Shifrin was working in Taiwan as an editor for Next Media Animation, a company famous for its ridiculous cartoon spoofs of American news stories, when she decided she'd had enough of the long nights and the constant pressure to turn out more content.
In a bold move, she decided to film herself in the Next Media Animation newsroom doing an interpretive dance set to Kanye West's 'Gone.' On the bottom, she placed scrolling text explaining her frustrations with her job and announcing to her bosses that she was quitting.
The video struck a chord with overworked young people everywhere, and it spread like wildfire on the internet. In the year since it was posted, the video has collected 18 million YouTube views.
JetBlue flight attendant Steven Slater became a folk hero in the summer of 2010 when an unruly passenger sent him into a fury while their plane was on the tarmac of New York's JFK Airport.
After the passenger refused to stay in her seat until the pilot said it was safe to get up, Slater got on the plane's public address system, dropped the F-bomb, and told passengers that after more than 20 years as a flight attendant, he'd had enough.
Slater then escaped the plane via its inflatable emergency slide and rushed home. He later pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and attempted criminal mischief, agreeing to undergo counseling and substance abuse treatment in order to avoid a prison sentence.
At the 2014 Super Bowl, web hosting company GoDaddy decided to shed the raunchiness that had been pervasive in its previous ads at the big game, instead hoping to position itself as a facilitator for small business owners hoping to pursue their dreams.
And so, during a commercial break, former US Coast Guard member Gwen Dean told her boss Ted and 110 million other Americans that she would be quitting her job as a machine engineer to focus on her small business making puppets.
Dean told the Today Show the following day that her boss was supportive of her decision and actually texted her after the ad ran to say, 'great commercial!'
It's not often people get the opportunity to quit their jobs via a public announcement in one of the nation's biggest news publications.
But that's exactly what happened when Goldman Sachs executive director wrote a 2012 op-ed in the New York Times declaring he was quitting his job as head of the bank's United States equity derivatives business in Europe because the company culture had become 'toxic and destructive.'
Though the letter described Goldman Sachs as a place where making money was prioritised over client interests, the firm pushed back by saying Smith only quit because he was upset about being denied a $US1 million raise.
The ex-banker's tell-all memoir was widely panned as lacking substance.
A television anchor at the Russian government-funded Russia Today news channel, Liz Wahl felt she could no longer toe the party line after the country's military action in Ukraine.
Noting that her Hungarian grandparents fled the Soviet Union, Wahl resigned during a live news broadcast, telling viewers she couldn't continue working for a news organisation that 'white-washed' the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
She has since made the rounds as a cable news commentator on Russia and its media tactics.
A year and a half after he took part in a bitter struggle to unionize employees at the Renaissance Providence Hotel, Joey DeFrancesco was upset to see his shifts at the job continue to dwindle.
So, in October of 2011, DeFrancesco decided to quit his job in a way that let his boss know just how frustrated he had become.
DeFrancesco did this using a band made up of several of his friends, who marched through the hotel blasting a tuba, a bass drum, and other instruments as DeFrancesco gave his understandably perturbed manager his resignation letter.
The video DeFrancesco made of his stunt has now been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube.
