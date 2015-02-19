People who own connected cars actually use their features and really enjoy them

Survey data shows most people still don’t know what connected cars are or what they can do, but a separate survey of current connected car owners shows some promise for the category. Based on Nielsen data charted for us by BI Intelligence, roughly half of those who own a connected car actually use its unique features, like in-car entertainment and streaming media, and those who use these features frequently show high levels of satisfaction.

So, people like connected cars, but automakers still need to educate people on why they should want pay extra to have an internet-connected car in the first place. They key to the connected car’s success, according to BI Intelligence, will be lower prices and strong partnerships between automakers and the technology providers, among other things.

But Apple might have a role to play: Its current connected car software CarPlay could help build awareness in the short-run, and recent reports suggest the company is actually looking to make its own electric car — presumably so the company can control both the full experience, including the hardware and the software — which would certainly help drive demand for other connected cars as well.

Check out BI Intelligence’s latest Connected Car report.

