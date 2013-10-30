People Who Live In Toorak Earn Nearly Three Times More Than The Average Australian

Photo: Getty Images

Residents of the ritzy Melbourne suburb of Toorak earn nearly three times more than the average Australian salary of $52,240 per year.

The ABS has released data today on average incomes across various regions in Australia, with Tookrak topping the list. The average – average! – person there earns an eye-watering $150,548 a year.

Here are the top five suburbs:

Toorak, Victoria: $150,548

Mosman, NSW $142,773

Double Bay-Bellevue Hill, NSW: $141,544

Hunters Hill-Woolwich, NSW: $138,007

Cottesloe, WA: $125,441

Three of the top five regions are in Sydney, with Cottesloe, near Perth in Western Australia also making the list.

But this is an evolving list. From the ABS:

“Outside of the capital city regions, the highest average total incomes were recorded in the Western Australian mining centres of Karratha with $86,828 and Port Hedland with $86,079. The coal mining centre of Moranbah in north east Queensland was also prominent with $83,257,” said ABS director of rural and regional statistics Lisa Conolly in a statemnent. “The Australian Capital Territory recorded the highest average total income of all states and territories with $61,608, followed by Western Australia on $58,291. In contrast, the national average was lower at $52,240. “Looking at average annual income growth rates from 2005-06 to 2010-11, several regions in and around the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia are emerging. For instance, Le Hunte-Elliston had the highest average annual growth rate in Australia at 30.9 per cent, partly the result of increases in the average income earned by residents with their own unincorporated businesses. “High growth rates were also recorded in Kimba-Cleve-Franklin Harbour with 26 per cent and the West Coast with 14.1 per cent. The income growth in the Eyre Peninsula seems driven in part by aquaculture activity, notably farmed abalone and oysters, and the local processing of blue fin tuna. “Overall, South Australia contributed seven of the top ten areas nationally, in average annual growth rate terms. The three non-South Australian regions were Condobolin (NSW) with a growth rate of 12.9 per cent; Morawa (WA) with 11.6 per cent; and Daly (NT) with 11.5 per cent,” Conolly said.

There’s morehere at the ABS.

