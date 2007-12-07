Showtime's Sexy Lesbians Heading To OurChart

People who like looking at attractive lesbians, as well as fans of Showtime’s “L Word” series, will be pleased to know that the first episode of the show’s fifth season will be available for free online on Dec. 30th. That’s a week before it premieres on the pay cable network.

But don’t look for the streaming video on CBS’ Showtime site. Instead the show will run on OurChart.com, the year-old social network aimed at lesbians. Why would CBS give away a potentially large number of eyeballs (we gather many Internet users like looking at attractive lesbians) to an outside site? It’s not: The media conglomerate is a joint venture partner in OurChart, along with “L Word” creator Ilene Chaiken.

