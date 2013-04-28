What We Learned From 10 People Who Died Because Of Texting

50 years ago it was normal for people to drive drunk and not bother to wear a seatbelt.



Eventually, everyone realised how bad of an idea this was and now driving drunk and not wearing a seatbelt are both illegal.

Today many argue that texting while driving is just as bad, if not worse, than driving drunk.

Back in 2006, the University of Utah found that, “… people are as impaired when they drive and talk on a cell phone as they are when they drive intoxicated at the legal blood-alcohol limit” of 0.08 per cent, which is the minimum level that defines illegal drunken driving in most U.S. states.

Companies like AT&T have created campaigns that encourage cell phone users to avoid texting while driving at all costs.

Using a cell phone while driving is now illegal in certain states across the country. “30-eight states have laws restricting or outlawing the use of electronic devices while driving,” U.S. Transportation Secretary, Ray LaHood said last year. But people still use their cell phones while driving.

The next time you get in a car, remember these 9 people who lost their lives because of texting while driving.

