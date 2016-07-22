11 successful people who got their start working in fast food

Everyone has to start somewhere, right?
So why not fast food restaurants.
Here’s a look at some highly successful people from around the world and where they started out.
From McDonald’s to Dunkin’ Doughnuts, here’s where they worked.
When she was just starting out, McAdams also worked at McDonald's.
By her own words, the now-actress wasn't a very good employee at the fast food giant, as Business Insider previously reported.
According to US Magazine, the 'Spotlight' star once broke an orange juice machine.
You heard that right. The current president of the United States worked at Baskin-Robbins in high school, as Business Insider previously reported.
He wrote about the experience on LinkedIn: 'Scooping ice cream is tougher than it looks. Rows and rows of rock-hard ice cream can be brutal on the wrists.'
Before making it big time, the 'Material Girl' worked at Dunkin' Doughnuts in Times Square, as Business Insider previously reported.
It didn't end well. Madonna reportedly got fired when she squirted jelly filling on a customer, reports Life Buzz.
Leno really got his start at the Golden Arches. According to Forbes, the comedian worked at McDonald's as a teenager.
As Business Insider previously reported, the current Speaker of the House worked at McDonald's as a young man.
He revealed that his manager didn't always have too much faith in him:
'The manager didn't think I had the social skills to work the counter, and now I'm in Congress!'
Parade reported that Queen Latifah started out in the fast food industry:
'If my brother and I wanted money in our pockets, we had to get jobs -- my first was at 15, at Burger King.'
Franco notably penned a letter supporting McDonald's in the Washington Post.
He revealed that he would put on fake accents for customers to practice his acting chops and ate the surplus cheeseburgers destined for the trash heap:
'I was treated fairly well at McDonald's. If anything, they cut me slack. And, just like their food, the job was more available there than anywhere else. When I was hungry for work, they fed the need. I still love the simplicity of the McDonald's hamburger and its salty fries.'
In an interview with 'Food and Wine' magazine, Pink revealed that her family encouraged her to start making her own money as a teenager:
'I was a drive-through girl at McDonald's. I had a Janet Jackson microphone -- I had power.'
The Los Angeles Times noted that 'The Voice' judge worked at Dairy Queen as a young woman, where the rest of the band No Doubt met and formed.
Card, who served as chief of staff for President George W. Bush, ran things at McDonald's long before he got to the White House. He worked at the fast food giant as a manager during his college years, according to Forbes.
Longoria alluded to her gig flipping burgers at Wendy's in her speech to the Democratic National Convention in 2012, according to the Huffington Post.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.