11 successful people who got their start working in fast food

Áine Cain

Everyone has to start somewhere, right?

So why not fast food restaurants.

Here’s a look at some highly successful people from around the world and where they started out.

From McDonald’s to Dunkin’ Doughnuts, here’s where they worked.

Rachel McAdams, actress

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

When she was just starting out, McAdams also worked at McDonald's.

By her own words, the now-actress wasn't a very good employee at the fast food giant, as Business Insider previously reported.

According to US Magazine, the 'Spotlight' star once broke an orange juice machine.

Barack Obama, President of the United States

Alex Wong/Getty Images

You heard that right. The current president of the United States worked at Baskin-Robbins in high school, as Business Insider previously reported.

He wrote about the experience on LinkedIn: 'Scooping ice cream is tougher than it looks. Rows and rows of rock-hard ice cream can be brutal on the wrists.'

Madonna, singer

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Before making it big time, the 'Material Girl' worked at Dunkin' Doughnuts in Times Square, as Business Insider previously reported.

It didn't end well. Madonna reportedly got fired when she squirted jelly filling on a customer, reports Life Buzz.

Jay Leno, comedian

Wikimedia Commons

Leno really got his start at the Golden Arches. According to Forbes, the comedian worked at McDonald's as a teenager.

Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House

Win McNamee/Getty Images

As Business Insider previously reported, the current Speaker of the House worked at McDonald's as a young man.

He revealed that his manager didn't always have too much faith in him:

'The manager didn't think I had the social skills to work the counter, and now I'm in Congress!'

Queen Latifah, performer

Larry Busacca/Getty

Parade reported that Queen Latifah started out in the fast food industry:

'If my brother and I wanted money in our pockets, we had to get jobs -- my first was at 15, at Burger King.'

James Franco, actor

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Franco notably penned a letter supporting McDonald's in the Washington Post.

He revealed that he would put on fake accents for customers to practice his acting chops and ate the surplus cheeseburgers destined for the trash heap:

'I was treated fairly well at McDonald's. If anything, they cut me slack. And, just like their food, the job was more available there than anywhere else. When I was hungry for work, they fed the need. I still love the simplicity of the McDonald's hamburger and its salty fries.'

Pink, singer

wikimedia commons

In an interview with 'Food and Wine' magazine, Pink revealed that her family encouraged her to start making her own money as a teenager:

'I was a drive-through girl at McDonald's. I had a Janet Jackson microphone -- I had power.'

Gwen Stefani, singer

Sunshinegirl9905/YouTube

The Los Angeles Times noted that 'The Voice' judge worked at Dairy Queen as a young woman, where the rest of the band No Doubt met and formed.

Andrew Card, former chief of staff for President George. W. Bush

Texas A&M University/YouTube

Card, who served as chief of staff for President George W. Bush, ran things at McDonald's long before he got to the White House. He worked at the fast food giant as a manager during his college years, according to Forbes.

Eva Longoria, actress

Wikimedia Commons

Longoria alluded to her gig flipping burgers at Wendy's in her speech to the Democratic National Convention in 2012, according to the Huffington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.