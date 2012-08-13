The 10 Weirdest Cases Of People Faking Their Own Deaths

Schrenker, a financial adviser from Indiana, was caught up in of legal, financial, and marital problems when he decided to fake his own death, according to The New York Times.

Investors told a judge in 2009 Schrenker had illicitly taken money from accounts, charged outrageous fees, and forged signatures on investment documents, The Associated Press reported at the time.

In January 2011, Schrenker took off in his plane from an Indiana airport en route to Florida.

While flying over Alabama, law enforcement determined Schrenker parachuted from the plane after they found cut lines in tree branches and a parachute that was traced back to Schrenker, CNN reported in 2009.

Police eventually found Schrenker hiding out at a campground in Florida. Schrenker ultimately admitted he called in a fake distress message to air traffic control and had planned for the plane to crash.

He pleaded guilt to destruction of an aircraft and causing the Coast Guard to respond when he didn't help and was sentenced to 51 months in prison, according to CNN.