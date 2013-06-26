24 People Who Determine What's Cool In America

The fashion industry is filled with designers, celebrities, journalists, stylists, and executives vying for influence.
We’ve selected the best of the best and created a list of who determines what’s cool in America.
Some of the people who made the list are controversial public figures who move fashion trends based on what they wear. Others are executives who run multi-billion dollar companies.
Everyone on the list is a magnate in their own right.
Job title: CEO, Burberry
Influence: Ahrendts has solidified Burberry's position as one of the most aspirational brands in the world. Since becoming CEO, she's signed top spokesmodels like Emma Watson. She's also the highest-paid CEO in the United Kingdom.
Job title: Quarterback, New England Patriots
Influence: Brady, known for his preppy-casual style, is one of the few fashion icons whom most men can relate to. He's landed fashion campaigns with Movado watches and Ugg shoes.
Job title: Fashion designer
Influence: Browne's menswear collection is groundbreaking because it is based around the newfound acceptance of business casual in workplaces. He also designed First Lady Michelle Obama's inaugural jacket.
Job title: Costume designer, Mad Men.
Influence: The highly popular television show Mad Men has led to a resurgence in vintage fashion. The show has a popular collaboration with Banana Republic.
Job title: CEO, American Apparel
Influence: While Charney can be controversial, his impact on the fashion industry is notable. His popular apparel is made in the USA and contributed to a resurgence of demand for these products.
Job title: Model, designer, television presenter, and magazine contributor
Influence: Chung is known for her quirky style and has collaborated with brands including Urban Outfitters. Her geek-chic style has been emulated by everyone from actress Zooey Deschanel to model Karlie Kloss.
Job title: Creative director, Vogue
Influence: While Anna Wintour holds the top title at Vogue, Coddington is more involved in the creative direction and styling of the iconic magazine. Many of the outfits worn in editorials were selected by her.
Job title: Menswear expert and executive merchandising stylist at GQ
Influence: Fahlgren works to find the best merchandise for GQ's ads, meaning that he basically tells American men what to buy. He is also a frequent style contributor to the magazine.
Job title: Celebrity stylist to Julianne Moore, Charlize Theron, and Scarlett Johannson.
Influence: Fremar topped The Hollywood Reporter's list of most powerful fashion designers. A former assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, she is said to inspire top designers like Raf Simmons.
Job title: Fashion critic, New York Times
Influence: Horyn's opinions are revered by the fashion world, and she has the ability to put unknown designers on the map. She's been credited with starting the career of mega-star Raf Simons.
Job title: Head designer for Marc Jacobs, Marc by Marc Jacobs, and creative director for Louis Vuitton
Influence: Jacobs has dressed countless celebrities, and has designed some of the most iconic handbags of our time at Louis Vuitton. His highly-successful Marc by Marc Jacobs line is sold in thousands of department stores around the world.
Job title: Reality television star and entrepreneur
Influence: French designer Roland Mouret told Fashionista that dresses the reality starlet wears are the most likely to sell out. She's also credited with starting the hugely popular bodycon dress trend.
Job title: Fashion designer
Influence: Kors' fashion brand has exploded as one of the top names in the industry. His handbags and watches are among the most desired in the world. Michael Kors was the most-Googled luxury brand last year, according to Digital Luxury Group.
Job title: Former creative director, Coach
Influence: Krakoff just left Coach this year and started his own label. His fashion sense transformed Coach from a $500 million company to a $4 billion company, and his designs are seen in handbags across the world.
Job title: Editor of style website Mr. Porter
Influence: Mr. Porter is seeking to reinvent how men shop by curating the coolest items from around the internet. 'With men, you just can't shout 'Shop shop shop!'' Langmead told GQ. 'You've got to make it a journey they're going to enjoy.'
Job title: Chief creative officer and president, J. Crew
Influence: Lyons, along with CEO Mickey Drexler, is credited with turning J. Crew 'from ugly duckling to fashion arbiter.' Today, the brand is one of the hottest in retail, with designers lining up to do collaborations.
Job title: Fashion blogger at the Man Repeller
Influence: Medine's blog is founded on the idea that men hate fashion trends women love. She's been named as one of the most influential bloggers by Forbes and Time. She has a whopping 300,000 loyal followers on Instagram.
Job title: Duchess Of Cambridge
Influence: Middleton is often cited as the most-copied woman in the world. Her shoes, dresses, jewelry, and handbags sell out within minutes of her publicly wearing them. She also is credited with bringing back pantyhose as a fashion category.
Job title: CEO, Nordstrom
Influence: Nordstrom is at the forefront of spicing up the department store model. The brand had a collaboration with British retailer TopShop in a move that brought in a younger consumer than the typical Nordstrom demographic.
Job title: CEO of H&M
Influence: Persson was responsible for H&M's inclusion of a plus-sized model in a recent swimsuit campaign. He recently said that many of the models the brand has featured in the past were too thin, leading to speculation that other brands could follow his example.
Job title: Fashion designer and creative director of Givenchy
Influence: Tisci has reinvented Givenchy into one of the most desirable designer labels. His close friendship and collaborations with Kanye West have made him an icon in fashion circles.
Job title: Musician and fashion designer.
Influence: While West can be a polarising figure, he has great influence over men's fashion. From leather to varsity jackets to overstated sunglasses, West's choices often become widespread trends.
Job title: Fashion designer
Influence: Wu has become a household name because he's Michelle Obama's favourite dress designer. She wore his gowns to both inaugural balls, cementing his status as an icon in American fashion.
Job title: Celebrity stylist, designer, and reality television star
Influence: Rachel Zoe dresses celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence to Anne Hathaway. Through her Bravo reality show, she's dispensed fashion advice to millions of Americans. She's also widely credited with starting the fashion trends of oversized sunglasses and boho chic.
