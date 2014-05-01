Here Are All The People Who Supposedly Want To Buy The Clippers

People are lining up to buy the Los Angeles Clippers after NBA commissioner Adam Silver moved to force Donald Sterling to sell.

The bidding war is expected to exceed $US1 billion, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo.

Here are the people who want to buy the team, according to published reports/rumours in the 24 hours since Silver announced his punishment (in order of plausibility):

That’s quite the assortment of people!

The takeaway here is that these are very early days. Sterling could try to drag the NBA into court, delaying the sale for an indefinite period of time.

But for now it’s fun to speculate.

