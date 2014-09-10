20 People Who Became Highly Successful After Age 40

Danny Moloshok/Reuters Top designer Vera Wang didn’t begin her career as a designer until she was 40.

Twenty-somethings have a tendency to think that they need their lives figured out by 30, which can cause panic if their 30th birthday rolls around and their greatest aspirations seem far out of reach.

But there are plenty of success stories that prove otherwise — from celebrity chef Julia Child, who wrote her first cookbook at 50, to writer Harry Bernstein, who authored countless rejected books before getting his first hit at 96.

Scroll down to get some inspiration from those whose careers show it’s never too late.

