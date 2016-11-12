People are wearing safety pins in response to Donald Trump's victory -- here's why

Donald Trump has won the 2016 presidential election, and now many of the various groups he spoke out against during the campaign are concerned for their safety. A social media campaign has emerged, inspired by a response to the Brexit vote earlier this year which also left people feeling threatened and unsafe. Here’s a look at the #SafetyPin movement and how it got started.

