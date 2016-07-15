People watch Netflix almost 2 hours every day --  much more than Hulu or Amazon

People watch a ton of Netflix.

Earlier this year, Cordcutting.com estimated that Netflix subscribers watched Netflix more than they hang out with friends, exercise, and read, combined.

But how does that compare to Netflix’s rivals? Analysts at UBS led by Doug Mitchelson compared Netflix to Hulu and Amazon with regards to how many hours subscribers watched per day. Netflix crushed the competition, putting in 1.9 hours to Hulu’s 1.2, and Amazon’s mere 0.5.

Here is the chart from UBS:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.