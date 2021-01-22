People are asking Disney World to either hide Donald Trump or remove him entirely from the Hall of Presidents attraction now that he's out of office

Disney Parks The Donald Trump animatronic in Disney World’s Hall of Presidents.

Disney World closed the Hall of Presidents attraction on Wednesday to add a Joe Biden figure.

People are now asking Disney to hide or remove the Donald Trump animatronic during refurbishments.

Others think Disney should remove the attraction entirely to no longer honour problematic presidents.

Shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Disney World closed its Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom to make room for a new animatronic of the 46th President.

Just as quickly, Disney fans began to share their opinions on how they think the Orlando, Florida, theme park should handle the change, and specifically the controversial Donald Trump animatronic that was added in 2017.

While some suggested “hiding” Trump behind previous presidents, others asked Disney to remove him entirely now that he’s no longer in office. There’s also been talk among fans who feel Disney World should remove the attraction entirely.

Disney World closed the Hall of Presidents attraction for refurbishment immediately after Joe Biden’s inauguration

As journalist Ashley Carter shared on Twitter, the theme park placed a small sign outside the attraction on Wednesday that reads: “The Hall of Presidents is currently being prepared to welcome the new president.”

Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction is now closed for refurbishment at Magic Kingdom. The attraction is being "prepared to welcome the new president." pic.twitter.com/aIyDjatNie — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 20, 2021

It’s currently unclear how long it will take for Disney World to create and install an animatronic inspired by Biden. That being said, Disney fans have pointed out that the theme park was much quicker to install the figure of the 46th president than it was when installing the Trump animatronic years prior.

It took the Hall of Presidents at Disney almost a year for them to put up Trump and now, 4 years later, they are putting Biden, almost IMMEDIATELY. This is so special. — Nadine (@XO_Genny) January 20, 2021

Many Disney fans are asking the theme park to ‘hide’ the Donald Trump animatronic now that he’s no longer in office

Though the Hall of Presidents features animatronics of all past presidents, only those representing Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and the incumbent President of the United States give speeches during the stage show. As a result, all other animatronics take a backseat.

With that in mind, Disney fans have said online that they’d like the Trump animatronic to be “hidden” onstage, or placed behind another president.

I hope that when Disney puts Biden into the Hall of Presidents attraction, they just put his animatronic directly in front of Trump. Like you can’t even see him behind Biden. #Biden #Disney #please — Jolene Jensen (@HelloJolene23) January 20, 2021

I hope that when the Hall of Presidents opens up again and we see the Biden animatronic, the Trump one is hidden all the way in the back behind some foliage — ????SunniApplePie???? (@SunniApplePie) January 20, 2021

i just wanna see trumps animatronic sitting down behind Biden being the man in charge at Hall of Presidents lol — justin (@justinwillm) January 20, 2021

Others feel Disney should remove the Trump animatronic or replace the entire attraction with something new

On Twitter, numerous Disney fans said they believe the Trump figure should be removed in response to the former president’s handling of the coronavirus, his role in the US Capitol insurrection, and other controversial actions that occurred throughout his time in office.

@WaltDisneyWorld Make Trump the first president you remove and ban from Hall of Presidents. https://t.co/k4jJmrtw8p — Chef (@ChefJags) January 21, 2021

In all seriousness, since Trump incited an insurrection can @WaltDisneyWorld please take his animatronic down in the Hall of Presidents??? — ︽✵︽ Jackie Rogers ︽✵︽ (@JaclynRogers) January 21, 2021

Hey so if WDW start to run out of room at the Hall of Presidents I wholeheartedly vote to remove trump before anyone else. — Alex (@AL3X_M) January 21, 2021

However, there are other issues within the Hall of Presidents that wouldn’t be resolved by removing the replica of Trump.

As the Orlando Sentinel recently pointed out, tensions have risen at the attraction in recent years after animatronics representing George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump were installed. In response to upset guests, Disney World installed metal spikes in front of the animatronics and placed security guards on standby in the attraction.

The show also honours former presidents who have problematic backgrounds and racist pasts, including 12 former slave owners.

That being said, the Orlando Sentinel and some Disney fans say it would be smart for Disney to remove the attraction entirely. After all, Walt Disney “wanted his theme parks to be fantasy lands where people could escape the real world,” the Orlando Sentinel wrote â€” but at the Hall of Presidents, “there’s no escaping it.”

Regardless of what the Hall of Presidents looks like in the future, numerous fans say they can’t wait to visit again

On Twitter, many of these fans seem particularly happy that Trump will no longer have a speaking role in the attraction.

And the best thing is I can FINALLY go into Disney Worlds Hall of Presidents. My husband wouldn't go because Trump Spoke. Yay! Of course not going anytime soon. — Michele Otero (@otero_michele) January 21, 2021

i can’t wait to see the @POTUS @JoeBiden animatronic in the hall of presidents at @WaltDisneyWorld ????????❤️ — Emma Young (@EmmaNYoung) January 21, 2021

I can’t wait to go to the Hall of Presidents at Disney World again. @WaltDisneyWorld, hurry up and get @POTUS’s robot built please. — Mongo (@Decojuicer) January 20, 2021

