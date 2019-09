It’s been a few days since Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus went on sale, and more than 100 people were still gathered outside Apple’s flagship store.

As of 7:50 am on Wednesday morning, CNBC’s Jon Fortt tweeted the following:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.