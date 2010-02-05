'People Vs George Lucas' Premiering At SXSW

The People vs George Lucas, a documentary featuring the movie industry’s top brass sounding off about the Star Wars director, will debut at SXSW next month.



It has been chosen for the Spotlight Premiere section during the Austin fest, according to Nikke Finke at Deadline.com.

Watch for gonzo lines like he’s “anti-Christ” and “evil genius of marketing” during the trailier.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.