People are using the hashtag #distancebutmakeitfashion to showcase their best at-home outfits on Sundays

Rachel Syme / Becca Joy / Jessica Goldman Rachel Syme, the woman behind #distancebutmakeitfashion, alongside participants Becca Joy and Jessica Goldman.

Not leaving the house has meant wearing more comfy clothing for a lot of people – but not everyone.

Twitter users around the world are using #distancebutmakeitfashion to show off their best at-home looks on Sundays.

Writer Rachel Syme launched the trend last month with a single tweet, but didn’t expect it to take off.

She told Insider: “It’s a little something that can be a boost, that can help you reorientate your body, because one thing that’s very common at this time is disassociation.”

However, she added: “The stress of living during this pandemic is unprecedented. Therefore, if you don’t want to get dolled up on a Sunday, the world understands.”

Working from home has its share of perks, such as the freedom to eat what you want, and most importantly, wear what you please.

Nevertheless, getting dressed to the nines for Zoom meetings and deadlines means leggings, t-shirt dresses, and sweatpants – shoes optional – for most people.

However, not everyone is treating quarantine as a time to be cosy.

A tweet from writer Rachel Syme has now inspired a weekly online fashion show, where people are literally putting their Sunday best on (fittingly, on Sundays) and tagging their finest threads with #distancebutmakeitfashion.

On March 21, she said: “on sundays we wear outfits

“even if just for 5 minutes

“please take something amazing out from the back of your closet that you never wear and prepare to put it on and show it to the world on sunday.”

on sundays we wear outfits even if just for 5 minutes please take something amazing out from the back of your closet that you never wear and prepare to put it on and show it to the world on sunday — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 21, 2020

In a thread, she added: “i wanna see sequins i wanna see pocket squares i wanna see gowns i won’t rest until i see at least one capelet or perhaps a jaunty silk scarf.”

Syme, who is a staff writer for The New Yorker, is a true fangirl of fashion, citing her grandmother’s style as one of her influences.

Despite being a trendsetter through her whimsical way with words and keen creativity, Syme told Insider that the trending hashtag wasn’t planned.

“It was a Friday or Saturday and I thought, ‘I’ve been in the same pair of athleisure pants for three days. I need to find a way to force myself to get dressed,'” she said.

She kicked off the hashtag with a “take on a deranged 60s housewife on the edge of her sanity who has a great affinity for off-brand valium.”

Ok here we go here’s my take on a deranged 60s housewife on the edge of her sanity who has a great affinity for off-brand valium #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/sg6cX1Y4gm — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 22, 2020

Her initial tweet has since been liked more than 4,000 times, and the #distancebutmakeitfashion hashtag has been populated with countless photos.

This has been the hardest week.

I really had to force myself to get out of bed today, but I knew I had to stage this self-indulgent photo shoot in my living room. Couldn’t let myself down. #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/otjL0InhqV — Becca Joy (@beccajoydesign) April 5, 2020

Syme said: “It’s a little something that can be a boost, that can help you reorientate your body, because one thing that’s very common at this time is disassociation.”

It’s Spring/Easter/Passover and I know I should be going all sunny or pastel, but was feeling kinda rock n roll for this week’s @rachsyme call out to #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/EmEVvMWyu7 — Jessica Goldman (@ApplauseMeter) April 12, 2020

“The whole thing is like a creative exercise, like a writing exercise or a painting prompt. It’s all just us jumping up to do something creative for the day to jumpstart your energy.”

Grandeur and squalor (third attempt because a toddler keeps attacking me) #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/A2iWpsTe79 — Leta McCollough Seletzky (@LaSeletzky) March 22, 2020

Even though #distancebutmakeitfashion sees the styles of all kinds of people, Syme admitted the challenge isn’t for everyone.

“Everybody has to do what’s right for them. I think there are people I know right now with two kids and ageing parents, and the best they can do is hope to keep it all together during the day, let alone put together an outfit,” she told Insider.

I bought this for me and my husband’s 20th anniversary.Never got to wear it and was going to return it but forgot. #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/bOtBccrHc4 — Eves (@eviedc) March 22, 2020

“The stress of living during this pandemic is unprecedented. Therefore, if you don’t want to get dolled up on a Sunday, the world understands.”

I’m running out of ways to Pose and Gesture and my makeup turned out slightly more haunted doll than Jane Birkin but we are OUT HERE #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/RedkolEvWB — maggie (@dumpsterduchess) April 12, 2020

Last weekend marked Easter Sunday, and fashionistas around the globe made their return or debut to the #distancebutmakeitfashion soiree.

Checking in with newly rose gold hair and the most fabulous floral kaftan for this Sunday's #DistanceButMakeItFashion. pic.twitter.com/XwyGhyKon4 — Nicole 'At Home' McAfee (she/hers) (@mcafee2012) April 12, 2020

“On Easter, for example, people were in bonnets and big Easter dresses. Then, you had some people wearing Doc Martens and goth, just witchy clothes. My favourite thing is the eclectic and eccentric way people interpret the challenge.”

She added: “We have people doing full photoshoots at home. It’s amazing! You get to see everyone’s personal style.”

MY FATHER then appeared with his contribution. He said, I heard we were dressing for Easter? #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/GglUJzFLdv — Mia from Nilbog. (@notthatmiavera) April 12, 2020

“We haven’t lost our style just because we’re inside,” she said. “If anything, I think this is a time when people are forced to have to rock their own style.”

I did this on Friday – might as well have some fun with the working from home thing! #distancebutmakeitfashion pic.twitter.com/F9gzTOWIqI — Jo Ouest (@fictionfabulous) March 22, 2020

She added: “People are making do with what they have. What comes across for me when I see these posts and makes me happy is the confidence and joy in the way that people are taking part in this.”

Syme’s positive outlook on the future means she’s confident she’ll be wearing her stunning outfits outside again soon enough.

“There will be a future in which we’ll be able to wear clothes like this again, and maybe we can be out on the street walking proudly admiring each other’s outfits in real life,” she said. “Doing this on Sundays gives me hope for that future day.”

