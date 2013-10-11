A Near-Majority Of Smartphone Owners Are Using Two Devices Or More To Get Their Shopping Done

40-nine per cent of smartphone owners say that they use at least two devices on average to complete their shopping, according to a new study commissioned by Local Corporation.

Here is a rundown of the key insights:

The percentage of mobile shoppers who report not using an Internet-connected device in their purchasing process dropped to 1% — practically everyone regularly uses mobile devices and/or PCs to get their shopping done.

The proportion who usually use more than one device increased from 32% in 2012, to 49% in 2013.

The largest shift in behaviour was that a far greater proportion now move between two devices to complete their shopping. This multi-screen shopping behaviour saw a 15 percentage point increase from 2012.

Six per cent of respondents said they typically use three devices to get their shopping done.

The study aggregates the responses of 1,005 shoppers that were surveyed in August 2013. Respondents were smartphone owners and were split equally across gender lines.

In previous reports we have made the case that the local-mobile marketing conversation needs to broaden to include cross-channel marketing. The result of the Local Corporation study bolsters this thesis.

Currently, a third of marketing budgets are devoted to cross-device campaigns and 89% of marketers report that re-targeting the same user across multiple devices is critical.

As consumers continue to use multiple devices in order to make shopping decisions we predict that ad spend will be increasingly devoted to platforms that have the ability to link users across multiple devices, and re-target them with ads optimised for the devices they are currently using.

