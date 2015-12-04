People are very upset that Coldplay is playing the Super Bowl halftime show

Anjelica Oswald
ColdplayKevin Winter/Getty Images

Coldplay has officially been announced as the Super Bowl halftime act, and the Internet isn’t all too pleased. Many people took to Twitter to announce their displeasure:

But some folks have recognised that while, yes, there’s a lot of outrage, they’re still excited for Coldplay’s performance:

The band’s latest album “A Head Full of Dreams,” which will be released December 4, features collaborations with artists including Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher, and Tove Lo, so there is always the chance that they might also appear (the Red Hot Chilli Peppers showed up for Bruno Mars’ set last year). Gwenyth Paltrow, who was formerly married to Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, also appears on the album.

Coldplay’s fame was launched with their 2000 single, “Yellow”:

 

NOW WATCH: Here’s why Adele is the most popular musician on the planet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.