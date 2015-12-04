People are very upset that Coldplay is playing the Super Bowl halftime show

Coldplay has officially been announced as the Super Bowl halftime act, and the Internet isn’t all too pleased. Many people took to Twitter to announce their displeasure:

tfw when Coldplay takes the stage for halftime pic.twitter.com/i0kZRRGEtz

— Connor Finnegan (@ConnorFinnegan) December 3, 2015

This is England’s revenge for sending them all those Jaguars games. https://t.co/fSC2qAUvM6

— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 3, 2015

Me when I found out Coldplay was doing the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/DrN6ghaidK

— Alex Steinman (@AlexSteinman) December 3, 2015

But some folks have recognised that while, yes, there’s a lot of outrage, they’re still excited for Coldplay’s performance:

when you’re excited that coldplay is gonna be the super bowl halftime act and everyone else is hating pic.twitter.com/1QpO550zbw

— Gabe Bergado (@gabebergado) December 3, 2015

BOLD PREDICTION: Although you feel cool for bashing the Coldplay Super Bowl halftime show, it’s actually gonna be pretty legit.

— Alex Byers (@byersalex) December 3, 2015

The band’s latest album “A Head Full of Dreams,” which will be released December 4, features collaborations with artists including Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher, and Tove Lo, so there is always the chance that they might also appear (the Red Hot Chilli Peppers showed up for Bruno Mars’ set last year). Gwenyth Paltrow, who was formerly married to Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, also appears on the album.

IF GWYNETH SINGS AT THE SUPER BOWL

— Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) December 3, 2015

The Super Bowl halftime show is always about collaborations. @coldplay‘s studio friends include Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna. Stop complaining.

— Rob Moynihan (@robmoynihan) December 3, 2015

Gwyneth Paltrow to be the left shark of Coldplay’s Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/NCMCbaU2B7

— Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) December 3, 2015

Coldplay’s fame was launched with their 2000 single, “Yellow”:

