People are upset over the new Snapchat filter that some are calling 'yellowface'

Snapchat has come under fire over one of its animated selfie lenses that turned people into Asian anime caricatures, reports Mic.

The lense, which has since been permanently removed from the app, depicted a face with closed eyes and raised eyebrows. After discovering the lens, people quickly took to Twitter to call it “overly-racist” and “yellowface.”

@Snapchat @snapchatsupport idk if u realise, but this filter is yellowface and u should take it down pic.twitter.com/MLSHz0Bbkl — no insurance (@limb_light) August 9, 2016

Dear @Snapchat , thanks for the overly-racist new filter…when can we expect Blackface? pic.twitter.com/vKZn18NDYM — Brian (@bkisnah) August 9, 2016

Snapchat told Business Insider that the lense was inspired by anime and intended to be playful.

This isn’t the first time Snapchat has received blowback over its selfie lenses. The company was met with similar outcry after it released a Bob Marley filter on April 20.

NOW WATCH: A college student declared her love on Snapchat and captivated the whole campus



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.