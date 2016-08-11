People are upset over the new Snapchat filter that some are calling 'yellowface'

Alex Heath

Snapchat has come under fire over one of its animated selfie lenses that turned people into Asian anime caricatures, reports Mic.

The lense, which has since been permanently removed from the app, depicted a face with closed eyes and raised eyebrows. After discovering the lens, people quickly took to Twitter to call it “overly-racist” and “yellowface.”

Snapchat told Business Insider that the lense was inspired by anime and intended to be playful.

This isn’t the first time Snapchat has received blowback over its selfie lenses. The company was met with similar outcry after it released a Bob Marley filter on April 20.

