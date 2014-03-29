Why People Are Unfaithful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Esther Perel, a couples therapist and the international best selling author of "Mating in Captivity," reveals her provocative perspective on the subject of infidelity. Aiming to spark a new conversation about this taboo topic, Perel reverses the lens by proposing that affairs are not a symptom of a problem in one's relationship, but are instead an expression of a deeper longing to experience something different.

