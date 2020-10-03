A running list of all the people Trump came into contact with in the days before he tested positive for COVID-19

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks President Donald Trump listens as songs are sung at a remembrance candle lighting during a reception to honour Gold Star Families on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the East Room of the White House.

Before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, he came into contact with hundreds of people.

Here’s a running list of the high-profile contacts we know about, and whether they have tested positive or negative for the coronavirus.

First lady Melania Trump, top aide Hope Hicks, Sen. Mike Lee, and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel are among those who have tested positive so far.

In the days before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he attended private fundraisers, campaign rallies, White House events, and a 2020 presidential debate.

In that time, he came into contact with at least hundreds of people. Many of them were maskless, sitting or standing close together, and sometimes indoors.

Experts say the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to stay physically distant from other people, with masks on, outdoors.

Trump announced his positive test result early Friday morning. Since then, first lady Melania Trump, White House aide Hope Hicks, Sen. Mike Lee, and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel are among those who have also announced they have the virus.

Here’s a running list of the people we know Trump came into contact with in the days before he tested positive, based on White House pool reports, news stories, and official statements. We will update it as we learn more information.

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour) President Donald Trump talks to members of the press along the South Lawn driveway of the White House.

White House staff and family members Trump is regularly in contact with

Mike Pence, vice president – tested negative

Melania Trump, first lady – tested positive

Karen Pence, second lady – tested negative

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser – tested negative

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser – tested negative

Barron Trump, son – tested negative

Hope Hicks, counselor – tested positive

Ronna McDaniel, RNC chairwoman – tested positive

Mark Meadows, chief of staff

Stephen Miller, senior adviser

Jason Miller, Trump campaign senior adviser

Dan Scavino, White House spokesman

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary

Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council director

Nicholas Luna, director of Oval Office operations

Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

Robert O’Brien, NSA adviser

Donald Trump Jr., son

Tiffany Trump, daughter

Eric Trump, son

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law

Kimberly Guilfoyle, son’s girlfriend and campaign fundraiser

Judd Deere, deputy press secretary

John McEntee, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office

This list is not exhaustive. A few hundred people work in the West Wing, and a couple hundred more staff members keep the White House running.

Members of the White House press corps and travelling pool have been regularly tested for the coronavirus for months, but at least three have tested positive since the president’s diagnosis,CNN reported.

Saturday, September 26: Trump announced his Supreme Court pick at an event with 150 attendees at the White House and held a rally in Pennsylvania



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Guests watch as President Donald Trump introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden.

According to the president’s official schedule, Trump met with evangelical leaders in the Oval Office, announced his Supreme Court pick in an event in the Rose Garden, and held a rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

People who attended these events include:

Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court pick – had the coronavirus this summer and tested negative on Friday

Barrett’s husband Jesse and their seven children

John Jenkins, Notre Dame University president was in the audience at the Rose Garden event – tested positive

Bill Barr

Laura Ingraham

Corey Lewandowski

David Bossie

Matt and Mercedes Schlapp

An estimated 150 people at the White House Rose Garden event

A few thousand people at the campaign rally, including attendees and event staff

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa.

Sunday, September 27: Trump went to his private golf club in D.C. and held 2 events at the White House



According to the president’s schedule and pool reports, he went to the Trump National golf club in Washington, DC., had a press conference in the White House briefing room, and held an event for Gold Star Families in the East Room of the White House.

People he came into contact with this day include:

Chris Christie, Trump ally and former New Jersey governor

Rudi Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer and former mayor of New York City

Army Gen. Mark Milley – tested negative

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville

Air Force Chief of Staff Charles “CQ” Brown

Dozens of attendees at the Gold Star families event

Monday, September 28: Trump held 2 events at the White House with attendees

According to the president’s schedule, he held an event with Lordstown Motors representatives on the South Lawn and a press conference in the Rose Garden.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images President Donald Trump on the south lawn of the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The following people were on the invite list, according to the White House pool report:

Peter Navarro, assistant to the president

Sen. Rob Portman

Rep. Mike Turner

Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors

Rich Schmidt, Lordstown Motors employee

Michael Fabian, Lordstown Motors employee

Dr. Scott Atlas, Advisor

Douglas Hoelscher, Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs

Brad Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy

Ja’Ron Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of American Innovation

Quellie Moorhead, Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Policy Coordination

Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services

Secretary Betsy DeVos, Department of Education

Administrator Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services

Rear Admiral Michael Weahkee, Director of the Indian Health Service

Dr. Tammy Beckham, Director of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy, Department of Health and Human Services

Gov. Tate Reeves of Missouri

State Senator Robert Taylor of Texas

State Representative Dan Huberty of Texas

Robert Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Abbott Laboratories

Tuesday, September 29: Trump attended the first presidential debate with Joe Biden in Ohio

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images/Business Insider A photo showing Joe Biden supporters wearing masks during his first debate with President Donald Trump, while Eric Trump, the only Trump child visible, is seen not wearing one.

Trump faced off with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Procedures like testing and mask-wearing were put in place, but the president’s family were seen without their masks during the event.

People at the debate or who greeted Trump before it included:

Joe Biden

Jill Biden

Chris Wallace, Fox News anchor and debate moderator

Alice Marie Johnson, whom Trump previously pardoned. She travelled on Air Force One to go to the debate.

Rep. Jim Jordan

State Representative Bernadine Kent

James Whitaker

Bob Paduchik, Trump campaign adviser

Colby Covington, MMA fighter invited by Trump and sat behind Guilfoyle

James Evanoff Jr., a Biden invite and United Steelworkers Local 979 member

GurneÃ© Green, a Biden invite and Cleveland boutique owner

Kristin Urquiza, a Biden invite who lost her father to COVID-19

About 80 audience members, including both candidates’ families and invited guests

Event staff

Wednesday, September 30: Trump held a campaign rally and a private fundraiser in Minnesota

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump tosses a cap to supporters at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota.

Trump attended a private fundraiser in Shorewood, Minnesota, and held a campaign rally in Duluth.

People he may have come into contact with include:

Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Rep. Tom Emmer

Rep. Pete Stauber

Kurt Daudt, MN House Minority Leader

Paul Gazelka, MN Senate Majority Leader

Maralee Gazelka

Jason Lewis, Republican nominee for Minnesota senate seat

Major General Shawn Manke, of the Minnesota National Guard

Col James Cleet, Wing Commander of the 133rd Air National Guard

Chief Master Sargent Mark Legvold, of the 133rd Air National guard

Marty Davis, Cambria CEO who hosted the fundraiser

Attendees at the private fundraiser

An estimated 3,000 people at the rally and event staff

REUTERS/Leah Millis White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where it was announced that he will work for at least several days after testing positive for COVID-19, on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, 2020.

Thursday, October 1: Trump held a fundraising event at his New Jersey golf club

On Thursday afternoon, Trump had a fundraiser at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Names of attendees at that event have not been released.

Trump announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis just before 1 a.m. ET on Friday. He went to Walter Reed medical centre on Friday evening for tests and to stay for a few days.

