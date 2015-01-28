17 Buzzy Instagrammers You Should Be Following Right Now

More than 300 million people use Instagram to share photos of their travels, meals, and other parts of their daily lives.
Some photographers are using the platform to do some amazing things — and they’re attracting huge followings in the meantime.
Niche, a startup that helps brands partner with popular social media creators, helped us compile a list of up-and-coming Instagram photographers.
From daredevil aerial shots to stunning food photography, these Instagram feeds should definitely be on your radar.
Dirk Bakker is a graphic designer and mobile photographer from Amsterdam. His love of patterns and architecture is evident in his photographs.
Theron Humphrey was named 'Traveller of the Year' by National Geographic in 2014 after he completed a year-long journey to document people's lives in all 50 states. Humphrey's main muse, however, is his dog Maddie.
Erica Choi is the digital art director for Barneys New York and has consulted with a number of luxury and fashion brands.
Italian illustrator and graphic designer Andrew Zonzini takes comic book-inspired photos. Of his style, Zonzoni says, 'Many people think that the illustrations are added afterwards on the computer, but that is not what I do...I managed to render a photograph as a sort of comic strip through my compositions.'
Tiffany Mitchell is a Kentucky-based stylist, blogger, baker, photographer and illustrator. Her photos feature food, products, shops, and places she loves.
Nashville-based James Kicinski McCoy is a blogger, stylist, brand strategist, and most importantly, a mother. Her pictures capture everyday life moments featuring her family, friends and motherhood.
Mohd Azlif is a graphic designer who lives in the Maldives. His photographs capture the beauty of island life, from local culture to luxurious yacht outings.
Brittany Wright is a Seattle-based food photographer whose professed goal is to teach herself to cook anything and everything. Her photos feature lots of fun pops of colour, and she often arranges her food to look like a rainbow.
Ofentse Mwase is a South African photographer and filmmaker who specialises in breathtaking aerial shots.
Cara Llewelyn, a senior designer for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, takes magical-seeming photos of her surroundings.
German Robert Jahns is a digital artist whose work is surreal, incredible, and dream-like. His pictures often bend reality, showing roller coasters cutting through Manhattan and whales frolicking in the canals of Venice.
Ali Jardin is an artist and mobile photographer based in California. Jardin's work includes dreamscapes, silhouettes, and surrealism.
Norwegian photographer Ida Skiveness makes some of the cutest food art you'll ever see. Her artwork was recently made into a book that's available in seven languages.
Sharon Radisch is a New York City-based photographer specializing in interiors, food, and fashion. She's not one to shy away from a great cup of coffee.
Kessara Dhana is a model and photographer whose snapshots have an overwhelming sense of beauty and calm.
