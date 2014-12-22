People Threw Rocks At Paramedics Trying To Save A Teenager Who Had Both His Legs Cut Off By A Train

Bushland Drive railway crossing, Taree. Picture: Google

A man lost both his legs after being hit by a train at Taree on the NSW mid-north coast yesterday.

Police were called to a crossing at Bushland Dr around 4.30am where they found the 18-year-old man still on the tracks with his legs severed.

He is in a serious condition at John Hunter Hospital.

Police say the train driver was able to stop the train soon after the accident and had underwent mandatory blood-tests for alcohol and drugs.

The teenager was celebrating his 18th birthday with family and friends at a house near the site of the incident.

The police report says more officers were called to the scene after a group of people threw rocks at officers and the train driver. They were forced to take cover in the train driver’s cabin.

The group also physically and verbally abused ambulance paramedics trying to treat the teenager and threw rocks at the ambulance.

None of the attending officers or paramedics were hurt, but police are investigating the incident. The Daily Telegraph reports that there were about 30 people at the teen’s party and they may have thought police were there to break up the party.

A police spokesman said the father of the victim was responsible for smashing the ambulance windscreen.

“Today the father has been better to us and is apologetic for his actions,” the spokesman said.

There’s more details here at The Daily Telegraph.

