Here's how many US-based employees plan to look for a new job in 2017

Whether you’re into New Year’s resolutions or not, the holidays are as good a time as any to reflect on your life.

Around this time every year, people start checking in with themselves and begin assessing how things are going.

This self-reflection extends to their professional lives as well.

According to a Dale Carnegie Training survey of 3,100 adult workers in 13 countries, 26% of US-based employees say they will look for a new job in 2017.

The good news is that 24% of US respondents say they are highly satisfied with their jobs, while 48% say they are somewhat satisfied. That beats out the worldwide rate of job satisfaction, which comes in at 18%. Meanwhile, only 3% of US respondents say they are very dissatisfied with their jobs.

So, what’s a good way for employers to convince their workers not to seek greener pastures? Well, trustworthy leadership can’t hurt. According to the survey, employees who feel they have dishonest leaders are four times more likely to be searching for anew job.

If you’re among the 26% planning to look for a new job in the new year, you may want to prepare by reading about job interview tricks that can pay off forever; the most brilliant job questions you can ask a hiring manager; and the worst mistakes people make after quitting a job.

