Lots Of People Think Outgoing Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Ousting Was A Gender Issue

Julia Gillard’s historic speech about misogyny last October is still echoing through Twitter, with Australians now describing her dramatic exit from politics today as a gender issue.

Gillard was ousted as leader of the Australian Labor Party by a vote of 57 votes to 45 this evening. Kevin Rudd has returned as leader and is to be sworn in as Prime Minister.

Here’s what people are saying:

#Gillard was Australia's 1st woman PM from June 24,2010 until June 26, 2013. She was voted out by the ALP & victimised as a woman — Wendy Bacon (@Wendy_Bacon) June 26, 2013





It was about Julia Gillard the woman. She was stalked liked the murdered women. It's a metaphor for the violence. It was about gender — Philip Cleary (@PhilCleary_Ind) June 26, 2013





Gillard played politics like any politician. But she took a hit for all women as the target of vile gender politics. Brave woman. #spill — Amanda Wilson (@AmandaAtLarge) June 26, 2013





Men don't trust Julia Gillard. Well dahdedee. This country is soooo backward. And so disgusting in the way it diminishes women. — Chipp Awae (@sloughly) June 26, 2013





J Gillard made mistakes but compare them to Abbott's or Turnbull's or Howard's. The men decided to sack PM – Gillard became Lady Macbeth — Philip Cleary (@PhilCleary_Ind) June 26, 2013





People who make this a gender issue you are absolutely pathetic. THAT is one of the reasons why Gillard lost tonight — Jon Telford (@JonTelford) June 26, 2013

