Lots Of People Think Outgoing Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Ousting Was A Gender Issue

Liz Tay
Getty / Ian Hitchcock

Julia Gillard’s historic speech about misogyny last October is still echoing through Twitter, with Australians now describing her dramatic exit from politics today as a gender issue.

Gillard was ousted as leader of the Australian Labor Party by a vote of 57 votes to 45 this evening. Kevin Rudd has returned as leader and is to be sworn in as Prime Minister.

Here’s what people are saying:



https://twitter.com/kymtje/statuses/349833526255955971


https://twitter.com/luhos/statuses/349831882231382017



