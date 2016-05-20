People think Goldman Sachs just broke one of the most important rules in finance

Goldman Sachs raised eyebrows Wednesday for two moves the bank made involving electric carmaker Tesla.

On Wednesday morning, a note was released by Goldman Sachs analyst Patrick Archambault upgrading Tesla’s stock to a buy with a price target of $250 a share.

Just a few hours later, news broke that Tesla was offering a sale of roughly $2 billion worth of stock, and one of the two main banks assisting with the sale was Goldman Sachs.

This did not look good for Goldman.

The research and underwriting arms of banks are supposed to be divided by what’s called the “Chinese Wall.” This is a regulatory requirement that analysts who are researching companies and advising clients do not know about the bank’s investing arm’s involvement with those companies and vice versa.

The original Chinese wall began in 1929, when regulators forced the separation of investment banks and brokerage operations. In 1961, the Cady Roberts decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission established rules against insider trading, where investors or banks use information not known to the general public to profit on stocks.

In 1968, following a settlement of insider trading accusations at Merrill Lynch, the SEC urged the industry to erect formal internal standards to discourage the exchange of information between the analysis and investing sides.

More recently the issue has been raised during settlements following the dotcom bubble and the financial crisis.

The basic worry is that analysts will try and pump up stocks that the bank has a vested interest in, thus netting the bank profit, and it’s this behaviour that observers were concerned about regarding the timing of the two events Wednesday.

Tesla upgraded by Goldman Sachs earlier in day. $GS named as one of underwriters for $TSLA stock offering after bell. Circle of life.

— Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) May 18, 2016

Goldman Sachs upgraded Tesla earlier today. And now they’re the lead bookrunner in a $2 billion $TSLA stock… https://t.co/1UmATOFZ5z

— StockTwits (@StockTwits) May 19, 2016

Morning: Goldman says $TSLA is a buy Afternoon: Goldman is raising $1.4 billion for Tesla But don’t worry, the Chinese wall is intact…

— Gaurav S. Iyer (@iyer_gs) May 18, 2016

This is criminal: Less than a day after Goldman raises Tesla to BUY, Goldman is lead Underwriter on Tesla stock offering

— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 18, 2016

The implication is that Goldman’s analysts knew about the forthcoming deal, and held the report until the morning it was going to happen. While nothing has been proven, and it’s likely there was no intentional wrongdoing, it does look bad for Goldman Sachs (as Business Insider’s Myles Udland delved into)

Other astute observers mentioned that some banks that did not get a position underwriting the Tesla sale, including JP Morgan and Barclays, have analysts with underperform or sell ratings on Tesla stock.

Barclays also not on $TSLA deal. Their rating on the stock? Underweight. Coincidence, I’m sure.

— dasan (@dasan) May 18, 2016

So there are a lot of questions about whether the “Chinese Wall” is intact or just a revolving door.

NOW WATCH: This guy makes flip books using nothing but a hole puncher



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.