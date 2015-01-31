Instagram Is Filled With People Posing For Pictures With Marissa Mayer

It was a big week for Marissa Mayer, as investors cheered Yahoo’s plan to spin out its 15% stake in Alibaba.

Mayer has now made about $US500 million, and she has yet to turn 40.

She’s also become a bit of a celebrity in the tech community — a quick search on Instagram yields plenty of photos of Mayer posing with Yahoo employees and other fans at events.

One photo taken at the Yahoo holiday party has a caption that reads: “Chatting with our amazing CEO Marissa Mayer, who spent literally the entire night standing just so YAHOOs & their +1s could take pictures with her. She’s super sweet & such a trooper!”

She does poses, too.

Mayer will even take a selfie with you.

To read more about Marissa Mayer’s journey at Yahoo, check out Nicholas Carlson’s “Marissa Mayer and the Fight to Save Yahoo!” on Amazon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.