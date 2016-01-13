Hundreds of people in Japan took a bath in ice to purify themselves for 2016

Tony Manfred, Chelsea Pineda

A group people plunged into an ice bath on Sunday in Tokyo to take part in a Shinto ritual.

The ritual, called the “Kanchu Misogi,” is designed to purify the body and spirit for the new year.

Video shows the participants taking a quick run to warm up their bodies before taking a very chilly dip.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

