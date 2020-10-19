People are flooding the hashtag 'MyNameIs' in support of Kamala Harris after her Senate colleague mocked her name

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., responds during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Celebrities and politicians joined people of colour using the #MyNameIs to support Kamala Harris after a Republican senator from Georgia mispronounced and mocked her name.

Last Friday, Sen. David Perdue repeatedly mispronounced Harris’ name at a rally for President Donald Trump.

Harris has spent years teaching people the right way to say her name, releasing videos and correcting people during her interviews and talk show appearances.

A day after a Republican senator from Georgia mispronounced and mocked his colleague Kamala Harris’ name, social media users rallied in her defence.

The hashtag #MyNameIs took over Twitter, with celebrities, politicians, and people of colour all around sharing the correct pronunciation and origin of their name.

Sen. David Perdue, meanwhile, is facing backlash for repeatedly mispronouncing Harris’ name at a rally for President Donald Trump on Friday. Many people, Harris’ staff included, have denounced his mockery of her name as racism.

At the rally in Macon, Georgia, Perdue was addressing the crowd ahead of the president’s arrival.

“But the most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetrate â€” and Bernie and others with them â€” and Kah-MAH-la, KAH-mah-la, Kah-MAH-la, Kamala-mala-mala, I don’t know, whatever,” he said, to the sound of laughter from the audience.

Here is the video of Senator David Perdue mangling the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name. pic.twitter.com/aVJU451bDi — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 16, 2020

“Well that is incredibly racist,” Sabrina Singh, Harris’ campaign press secretary tweeted. She also said that Perdue and Harris have been colleagues in the Senate for more than three years and they have interacted on the floor on several occasions. The two also serve on the Senate Budget Committee together.

His remarks didn’t land with politicians and other social media users either, who generally viewed his mockery of her name as disrespectful and deliberate.

Imagine if your coworker of nearly 4 years did this to you Perdue and Kamala Harris have served in the Senate together for that long. The disrespect is intentional. https://t.co/P5HFL2JWs8 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) October 16, 2020

#MyNameIs Ilham, I prefer Ilhan. I never liked the M sound ????. It means “Inspiration” in Arabic. My father named me Ilham and inspired me to lead a life of service to others. In his honor I am voting for an inspirational ticket over desperate and maddening one. https://t.co/jSiatHsj2X — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Qasim. It rhymes w/Awesome. Qasim means 'one who distributes' & 'generous' & 'handsome' in Arabic. I'm an immigrant to America & the Democratic nominee for US Congress. And when we win in 17 days, I'll be the first Pakistani American in US history elected to Congress. — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) October 18, 2020

.@sendavidperdue, my name is Pritesh Gandhi. Phonetically it's Pre-thesh. Your racism has no place in our nation. I've been mocked by people like you before – it didn't stop me from being a physician for the poor and it won't stop @SenKamalaHarris from being Vice-President. — Dr. Pritesh Gandhi (@priteshgandhimd) October 17, 2020

#MyNameIs Michelle Wing Kwan & in Chinese pinyin it's pronounced Guan Ying Shan. It means beautiful, strong and smart. What's not beautiful, strong or smart is mocking ppl for their 'foreign sounding' names. Join me in voting for @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris instead #Iwillvote — Michelle Kwan (@MichelleWKwan) October 17, 2020

Perdue is up for reelection this November. His Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, also slammed the remarks.

“Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague,” Ossoff tweeted. “Or a white colleague. And everyone knows it.”

Since the remarks went viral, Perdue’s campaign has tried to downplay them. Campaign Communications Director John Burke said the senator “simply mispronounced Senator Harris’ name, and he didn’t mean anything by it.”

Harris has spent years teaching people the correct way to pronounce her name.

In 2016, she released a video on the correct way to pronounce her name. In the video, kids went through the wrong pronunciations until one kid said it correctly. Her name is pronounced “comma-la.”

People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/7QoQGN0B4k — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 24, 2016

When Harris ran for president last year, pundits and lawmakers continued to mispronounce her name.

In her 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” Harris again addressed the correct way to pronounce her first name.

“First, my name is pronounced ‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark,” she wrote. “It means ‘lotus flower,’ which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom.”

Harris will become the country’s first Black Indian-American vice president if she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are elected this November. She will also be the first woman vice president.

Despite her years-long tenure as a lawmaker and her rise to the top of the vice presidential ticket, people still mispronounce her name.

Trump has repeatedly mispronounced her name. In an interview with the New York Times last year, Trump pronounced her first name as Kah-MEE-La. He’s also pronounced it incorrectly during White House press conferences.

