12 People Got Stuck On Top Of A Roller Coaster And It Looks Terrifying Up There

A dozen people were stuck on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida for more than two hours on Wednesday night after a glitch caused the ride’s computers to go into safety mode, the Associated Press reports.

The train stopped at the top of the first hill of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit — more than 150 feet from the ground — around 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday and were freed around 9:30 p.m.

Rescue workers went up there and made sure everyone got down safely.

No injuries reported, though one woman complained of neck pain and went to the hospital as a precaution

The ride has been shut down until they figure out what caused the glitch.

Here’s the video (via AP):

