12 People Got Stuck On Top Of A Roller Coaster And It Looks Terrifying Up There

Michael Kelley

A dozen people were stuck on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida for more than two hours on Wednesday night after a glitch caused the ride’s computers to go into safety mode, the Associated Press reports.

The train stopped at the top of the first hill of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit — more than 150 feet from the ground — around 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday and were freed around 9:30 p.m.

Ride1AP
Ride2AP
Ride3AP

Rescue workers went up there and made sure everyone got down safely.

Ride4AP

No injuries reported, though one woman complained of neck pain and went to the hospital as a precaution
The ride has been shut down until they figure out what caused the glitch.

Here’s the video (via AP):

