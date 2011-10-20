A Lot Of People Stopped Having Babies Because Of The Recession

The recession has led women to reconsider their fertility plans, with new research showing there has been a sharp decline in the number of births since 2007.



Provisional figures for 2010 show that the number of births has dropped to nearly 4.01 million, compared to a record high of 4.3 million births in 2007, according to a recent study by the Pew Research centre.

Continue Reading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.