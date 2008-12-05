People Still Willing To Buy Illegal Drugs

According to a recent sampling of ads on Craigslist, compiled by New York Magazine and pasted below, people are still willing to drop some of their oh-so-precious dollars on illegal drugs, specifically on cocaine (snow), crystal meth (tina) and marijuana (420). We’re sort of not surprised. It fits with the spike in revenues for alcoholic beverage companies and bars, but isn’t there a cheaper (and more legal) way to forget your troubles?



NY Magazine:

Tuesday Daytime Ski, with a Good Looking Instructor –

m4w – 34 (Village, Union Square, Gramercy) Good looking (honestly), in-shape, cool and fun ski instructor looking to share some great lift tickets today with a cute and fun bunny. It’s just about cold enough outside for snow anyway. Can travel to your ski lodge.

Need 420 today (Midtown)

OK people, I need some 420 today before 5:00. Anybody able to deliver to Midtown? And for those of you who are going say how stupid I am for doing this, don’t bother. I have done this before, and have scored through CL, and even if you get caught, it’s just a $100 fine for possession of anything less than an ounce.

420 Needed here too (Long Island )

After 20 fucking years in prison / on parole… Next month I need to celebrate, want to smoke the fattest… thickest.. juciest in NYC … who can help me out …

SNOWY WEATHER FUN** – 28 (Midtown)

WINTER IS HERE … U WANNA HAVE FUN IN THE SNOW? … EMAIL ME BACK FOR INFO …I HAVE AVAIL SNOW FLAKES TO PLAY IN … LOC … STATS.PIC.AGE … CONTCT NUMBER … NO ENDLESS EMAILS OK … 28YO WHITE PROF HERE …

anyone have a ticket for Miss Tina show – 34 (Financial District)

i want to take my bf for Tina Concert? anyone has connection.

delivered fresh (mahn & bk)

420 for all the party people

email name num loc.

where’s tina? – m4m

I want my boyfriend to meet Tina. It’ll be his first time meeting her. Actually it would only be my second. We prefer to get together before 8. Earlier would be better … but whatever’s good for you …

i need to catch the 420 train – can you help?? – m4mw – 420 (Inwood / Wash Hts) i’m running late and i’m going to need to make a connection so i can catch the 420 train – can you help me?

