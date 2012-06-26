Small Cities Will Be The Best Housing Markets For The Next 20 Years

Photo: Ian McBurnie/Flickr

This editorial is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’During the housing bust, two hypotheses made the rounds.



The first one stated that the American attachment to homeownership is over.

The second one was homeowners are going to eschew suburbs in favour of the convenience and vitality of urban living. I don’t believe either of these to be true.

Yes, the homeownership rate crested at almost 70 per cent in 2004, just before the housing bubble burst, and is now down to 65 per cent.

But this retrenchment doesn’t represent a rejection of the premise of homeownership. The current level of homeownership is now around its long-term historical average.

Frankly, homeownership may float a bit lower before this wrenching housing recession is entirely behind us, but that still doesn’t mean that people will forever be disenchanted with homeownership.

There’s also talk that the Millennial generation will be less likely to buy, or less inclined to buy a home than their older cohorts.

However, there’s no strong evidence that suggests they won’t follow a similar life-cycle model in which they buy homes and nest once they marry and start having children.

In fact, a recent survey found that 84 per cent of those 18-34 years of age intend to buy homes. So, despite opinions of a flailing temperament towards homeownership, I don’t think the American Dream of owning a home is going anywhere.

People are practical and know that buying, when factoring in today’s historically low mortgage rates, is currently more affordable than it has been in several decades, and that buying is currently a much better deal than renting in many metros across the country.

And it’s getting to be a better deal all the time. Though home values were still down 1.8 per cent from last year, we’re beginning to see them stabilise while rents continue to rise, increasing 3.2 per cent over the same time period.

With all that said, in 20 years, do I think that most folks are going to be moving into the cities as some suggest? No, I don’t. My best guess is that the biggest winners in the housing market two decades from now are going to be small- to mid-sized cities, some close to larger metros and others more distant.

“Small and mid-sized cities are poised to do well over the next couple of decades.”

Specifically, I’m talking about communities like Austin (TX), Savannah (GA), Athens (GA), Rochester (NY), Boulder (CO), Madison (WI), Knoxville (TN), and Spokane (WA).

A subset of these small- to mid-sized cities, college towns like Madison and Boulder, are poised to do particularly well over the next couple of decades.

Why do I think that these communities are going to fare better than rest? The suburbs and exurbs around large coastal metros like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, and DC have grown in large part because of strong job creation in these markets paired with rising home prices close to the urban core.

New arrivals coming to these markets in search of jobs often end up living in the suburbs or exurbs to find affordable housing. Or they rent housing in the urban core until they marry and have children, moving out in order to find a bigger home they can afford.

What threatens the affordability of suburban and exurban living are rising energy costs, particularly oil prices, which I believe will increase over the next 20 years. This fact will upset the Faustian bargain made by many homeowners who have traded distance from the central urban core where they work in exchange for cheaper housing in the suburbs. This bargain will become increasingly untenable as the cheaper suburban housing becomes more expensive driven by rising commuting costs.

“The proliferation of smaller manufacturing firms will make smaller metros more economically viable.”

If, in fact, this tension arises, there are two ways that it could be resolved: investing in cheaper mass transit systems that link far-flung suburbs to the employment centres. Or, by a gradual dispersion of firms to suburban and exurban communities around the core metro and to small- and mid-sized cities outside the large metro sphere.

I’d be delighted if the former occurred but I’m betting that the planning and investments required to make it happen will prove to be too daunting and that, ultimately, people will prefer defined communities in which they both work and live, and in which they can feel more in control of the community’s destiny.

I’m also betting that the economy and the proliferation of smaller manufacturing firms (many of which will be “on-shored” back from foreign countries) will make smaller metros more economically viable.

Whether right or wrong about rising energy costs (many have been wrong before me,) I’d continue to bet on suburbs and exurbs. Although I suspect we’ll see these communities develop more defined walkable environments and become more than mere bedroom communities.

But if energy costs do rise, I’d definitely bet on the increased dispersion of firms to suburbs and beyond versus the proposition of more migration of people from these areas into the urban core.

