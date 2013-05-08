People Still HATE This Stock Market

It’s kind of a cliche that this is the most hated stock market rally of all time.



There’s a huge coterie of folks who grouch about every aspect of the market and the economy (it’s all Bernanke’s fault! The data is manufactured! Banksters!).

As stocks have risen and taken out new highs, it’s begun to seem like perhaps the fever has broken, and people are starting to accept that the crisis is over.

But if you ever want to disabuse yourself of the idea that people have become serene, just look at the comments on any post about today’s now dow high.

Josh Brown tweets about the comments on this WSJ story about Dow 15,000.

The first 3? All about how everything is a big scam or Ponzi scheme. People still hate this rally.

WSJ.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.