POLL: People Still Blame Bush More Than Obama For The Economic Mess

A new poll from WSJ/NBC shows that Mitt Romney is leading the Republican field, but that only 45% of the party is excited about the electorate.



Digging deeper into the survey, there are some interesting facts, including this Question 23, which surprised us a lot. Still more people blame Bush for the economy than Obama.

As you can see, 14% still view Bush as “solely responsible” vs. 10% for Obama. And 33% say Bush is “mainly responsible” vs. 24% for Obama.

Photo: WSJ/NBC

Meanwhile, this is worrisome for the economy overall. The number of people who think the economy is will get worse over the next 12 months jumped by 43% (from 21% of the public to 30% of the public).

Photo: WSJ/NBC

And yet we’re a little surprised to see this. Despite the rise in gloom, the number of people who approve of Obama’s handling of the economy has ticked up since last month.

Photo: WSJ/NBC

You can download the full poll here (.pdf).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.