Meet Some Of The Characters Who Wait Hours In Line To Get A Cronut

The line outside Dominique Ansel Bakery for the Cronut. Patrons arrive as early as 5 a.m. and wait in line for the pastry.

More than two months after the Cronut emerged as a food craze, the trend is still gaining traction.



Every day, people stand in line for more than two hours before Dominique Ansel’s bakery opens to get their hands on the croissant and doughnut hybrid.

The bakery, in Manhattan’s Soho neighbourhood, makes about 200 Cronuts per day, and limits the number each person can buy to two.

The scarcity of the pastries, which cost $5 a pop and change flavours monthly, has spurred an online black market and a number of die-hard fans.

Business Insider recently did its time on the Cronut line. While waiting, we spoke to several other people on line about why they were there.

College students Danielle Owens and Camara Lewis said they had stood in line together and eaten Cronuts six times — a remarkable number, considering the pastry has only been available since mid-May.

The pair said they tried to arrive at the bakery around 6 a.m. every Wednesday to wait in line and pick up cronuts.

“It’s a journey. It’s an experience,” Owens said. “You have to go through the waiting. You have to get up early. But once you get the cronut, it’s really good. I think it’s worth it.”

Two Chicago chefs affiliated with the James Beard Foundation who were visiting New York also hoped the Cronut would be worth the wait. They arrived before 6 a.m. to stand in line.

“There’s a few knock-off places by us that hopped on the bandwagon and took off,” said one of the chefs, who asked not to be identified. “They are kind of rough, kind of funnel-cakey. “Also, we cook for a living and so we were familiar with Dominique Ansel before he came out with the Cronut. I actually didn’t even know he had his own pastry shop before the Cronut.”

They said they didn’t have any plans to replicate the Cronut for commercial gain, but thought they might try to bake them for fun.

Another line denizen was Matt Schulman, who buys and delivers Cronuts to clients who contact him via Craigslist. The University of Pennsylvania student got to Spring Street around 5:30 a.m. to wait in the line for the second time.

He charges $45 per Cronut, and said the first time he delivered two, the recipient also tipped him $10.

She had bought the Cronuts for her boyfriend, and asked Shulman to deliver them to a midtown hotel, where he also sang happy birthday when he handed them over.

This time, he was buying them for a coworker who had shoulder surgery (and no, he wasn’t planning to charge her). Shulman had tried the pastry himself and said they were good.

“It’s just another way to make some extra bucks,” he said. “I’m just a college student trying to get by here for the summer.”

Erin Wiedenman lives in New York City and didn’t arrive until around 7 a.m. At that point, chances of her getting Cronuts for herself and her boyfriend were slim, but she wasn’t too upset and said she would consider waiting again.

“Maybe the line is longer because it’s the summer and people are visiting from other places and they heard about it?” Wiedenman said. “In a few months, the excitement will probably wear down.”

Or maybe it won’t. The August Cronut flavour, chosen by fans, is Coconut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.