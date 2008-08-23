"Brangelina Babies" Issue People's 4th Biggest Ever

Last week, we noted that People‘s Brangelina baby-picture issue only sold 2.5 million copies, 500,000 fewer than expected. (Time Inc. was hoping for 3 million.)



Well, according to Women’s Wear Daily, the issue has now sold 2.6 million copies after two weeks on newsstands. This makes the issue its fourth highest-newsstand seller ever, after its 9/11 issue (4.1 million single copies), the one about Princess Diana’s death (3 million) and the one covering the death of John F. Kennedy Jr. (2.8 million).

(We’ll refrain from commenting about what this 4th place finish says about us).

WWD also points out that “the issue has been on newsstands longer than a typical one. People released the issue on Aug. 4, two days before its regular newsstand drop date, and the issue will stay on stands for three weeks through Aug. 25. [And] People also raised its cover price for the special issue, to $4.49, or 50 cents more than its regular price.”

Selling 900,000 copies above its weekly average still isn’t that much of a feat, especially considering that the Brangelina twins’ issue took more than two weeks to do that. But still, 2.6 million copies at $4.49 each netted close to $12 million dollars. With the revenue from Hello‘s overseas sales, People and its British partner will probably break even on the $14 million they paid for the pics.

The real winner, though? Web traffic, of course.

The baby photos also helped People extend its online reach to record levels. People.com recorded a record 6 million unique visitors for the first 24 hours the cover went online. Comparatively, people.com usually averages around 8.8 million uniques a month, according to figures from Comscore Media Metrix.

See Also: People’s “Brangelina Babies” Cover A Flop

How People Snagged Those Brangelina Baby Pics: More Cash*

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.