This Woman Spends $11,000 A Year Ordering Sushi On Seamless

Bravo Kris Ruby, who will appear on the new Bravo show ‘Friends To Lovers’ tells The New York Post she spends $US11,000 a year on food delivery.

Here’s something you probably already know: In NYC, everything is expensive. And that absolutely includes food.

A woman named Kris Ruby told The New York Post she spends an outrageous $US11,000 a year using food delivery app Seamless to have sushi dropped at her doorstep.

Ruby, 27, who owns her own PR firm and will soon appear on the new Bravo show, “Friends to Lovers,” tells The Post that she didn’t realise she had been spending so much money until she had to borrow her father’s credit card when she lost hers.

She charged $US225 worth of sushi and salads in the 7 days she was using her dad’s card.

He was none too pleased.

“Dad was like, ‘What are all these charges for Seamless?’ ” Ruby, 27, recalls to The Post, saying she couldn’t wait to get her card back so she could keep her delivery addiction to herself.

Then there’s Jason Saltzman, 36, founder of AlleyNYC, who says he’s never home; he has to order delivery to work. Saltzman estimates he spends $US20 a meal and orders three meals a day “including baked clams from Pizza Italia, egg whites from Guy & Gallard, and his “cheat day” splurges of a bagel with cream cheese from Murray’s Bagels and chicken lo mein from Chef Yu — his absolute favourite meal,” The Post reports.

By his calculations, Saltzman drops about $US1,800 a month to eat his take out food — the equivalent to rent for some.

It’s not just Seamless. There’s Postmates, which delivers anything, not just food. WunWun, which is free (you just tip the delivery guy), and Caviar, which is like Seamless but for high-end restaurants. And everyone is addicted.

For most, it’s all about the convenience of never having to pick up the phone and actually talk to someone on the other end.

You can read the full story in The New York Post.

