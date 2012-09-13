One In Five People Spend More On Their Cell Phones Than Food Each Month

Photo: Flickr/Chris Hunkeler

When it comes to putting food on the table or staying connected, one in five Americans would rather spend more on the latter, a new survey shows. 20-one per cent of Americans said they spend more on their mobile phone bills each month than on groceries, Coupon Cabin found.



Of the whopping 59 per cent of consumers who pay more than $100 for their phones, 13 per cent drop more than $200 or more per month.

With new versions of smartphones seemingly hitting the market every month or so, it’s likely consumers can feel pressured into buying the latest and greatest gadgets––or risk being disconnected from the rest of the world.

“Mobile phones are ingrained in our everyday lives, but their high costs can do damage to a monthly budget,” said Jackie Warrick, President and Chief Savings Officer at CouponCabin.com. “Many mobile phone owners are now revisiting their plans and looking at ways to cut back.”

The simplest way to save? Try out a group family/friends plan. Nearly 60 per cent of mobile phone users said they have some kind fo group plan rate. It’s a smart idea that could slash hundreds from your bill. Some talk plans can include friends as well as family.

Here are a few other ideas from Coupon Cabin:

Do a usage audit: In just a few clicks or a quick call, you can figure out your average monthly voice and data usage. If you’re paying for a much higher plan than you use on average, consider cutting back.

Cut your insurance: If you opt-in for a mobile phone insurance plan, you may be paying high monthly fees along with hefty deductible. Do the maths and eliminate your plan if you aren’t coming out ahead in the long run.

Change your habits: If you have free nights and weekends for your voice service, do what you can to only talk during those periods. If you have a limited texting plan, send more emails. Adjust your usage and stay within your limits.

