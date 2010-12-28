WATCH: People Ski Down The Streets Of New York City

Thanks to the incredible snow storm that hit the East Coast during the past few days (and a closed Newark airport), we’ve been stuck in Cleveland, Ohio for nearly nine hours with hundreds of others* — and now we really understand why.



It was so snowy in New York City that people could literally ski down the streets today. And since they were left without a better option for transportation (even some subways shut down), many did.

Click here to see a photo of a man skiing past the Wall Street bull. More pics below.

Oh, and get this: According to the city’s sanitation commissioner, it’s only the 5th largest snowfall in New York history – so it could have been worse.

Have fun for the rest of us who are stranded at the airport, lucky ski bums! (Ski video after the pics.)

The image above is thanks to it’s always an adventure.

Photo: AP

Photo: AFP

Here’s a video of another skiier enjoying the snowy streets:



* Everyone on our flight from Shanghai to Newwark is waiting until 2 AM for an update. A few people we spoke to were told they’d have to wait until Friday for a flight. They’re now driving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.