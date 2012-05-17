WATCH: Self-Checkout Shoplifters Get Caught In The Act

Photo: Shoplift

The rate of theft in self-checkout lines beats cashier-manned stations by a rate of five to one, a reality that’s spurred at least two major grocery chains to ditch the service altogether.Now we know why.



Without an attendant on hand to supervise DIY stations, shoppers are free to fudge their purchases in a number of creative ways:

Pretending to scan an item

Weighing items based on the wrong PLU code (Ex: Selecting bananas for $0.40/lb and then weighing a sack of pricier oranges)

Switching price stickers

Scanning a cheaper item while placing a more expensive product in their cart

To crack down on theft, store managers have to rely on more than teenage clerks to spot the crooks.

StopLift is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of self-checkout security systems. In the video below, its cameras catch a half dozen would-be thieves as they attempt to make off with cartloads of stolen goods:

