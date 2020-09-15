Side-by-side images show the lengths people go to for the perfect picture

Joztakethose A new social-media trend has photographers sharing contrasting images of their photo setups and the finished products.

People are sharing “The Setup vs. The Shot” photos on Twitter.

As part of the social-media trend, photographers and creative directors post side-by-side pictures of their setups for photos alongside the stunning finished products.

The pictures highlight the work it takes to create a beautiful image, and people who are posting pictures as part of the trend are going viral.

Photography is an elusive art form, especially to those who have no experience with it.

Smartphones have made it easier for people to take high-quality pictures, but the methodology behind styled images you see in magazines or on influencers’ social-media pages is still a mystery for many.

But one of the most recent social-media trends, “The Setup vs. The Shot,” is demystifying the art of photography.

People are posting ‘The Setup vs. The Shot’ photos on Twitter

A part of the trend, photographers and content creators are posting side-by-side photos, as you can see in this photo taken by Victoria Aleman, creative directed by Abigail Paints, and shared by Dali, who is also the model in the shot. The first is the setup for a photo shoot, while the second is the finished photo.

The contrast between the pictures is astounding, as the setup image often looks nothing like the finished product.

Setup Vs. the shot pic.twitter.com/VtAkwDr0Dm — Jordan Blake (@jordanblake587) September 13, 2020

The setup- the shot ????????????️‍???? Making a creepy fake heart out of gelatin was the probs most “me” way to celebrate the anniversary of my coming out EVER ☠️ pic.twitter.com/MXONPOpJ4Z — Cute but Creepy ☠️ (@adipillo) January 26, 2020

Whether a model is standing in front of a plain backdrop, like in Jordan Blake’s photo, or someone is holding a handmade prop as they are in Cute But Creepy’s post, the dramatic difference between the staging and the final image leaves an impression.

The more creative the artists get with their process, the better the image will be

The photographers use different methods to create their beautiful pictures.

For instance, Aaron Carter, who acted as the model and creative director for his shoot, used a baby pool and lemons to make it seem like he was floating in a larger body of water. The photographer Muna Wurie captured the shot.

The setup vs the shot

Creatively directed by myself | shot by: @iceylikemoon pic.twitter.com/oS5lSU8VAL — ac (@aaronjordannn) July 27, 2020

“Whenever I plan a shoot I like to think outside the box and do something most people haven’t done,” Carter told Insider. “Originality will always be my go-to.”

Some photographers used props to make their pictures stand out, like Sara Carpenter, who put paint on a drum to create her dramatic shot, or Careem Gilbert, who created a dreamy backdrop with balloons.

the setup / the shot pt. 3 pic.twitter.com/Ip9meWFlKF — Sara Carpenter (@saracphoto) May 29, 2020

In both cases, the picture turned out more striking than the setup indicated it could be.

Sometimes creating the ideal photo is all about camera angles

Although many of the photographers use props to make their pictures shine, sometimes creating the ideal photo is all about camera angles.

For instance, Vallari used a mirror sitting atop books for her self-portrait, while Clarence Sellers stood on a stool in ideal natural lighting for his photo.

the setup the shot pic.twitter.com/5ItSyI4O6i — vallari (@guccicheesecake) September 14, 2020

The setup vs the shot???? pic.twitter.com/M0hqEYsop1 — Clarence Sellers???? (@clarencelee_) May 16, 2020

If a photographer has few materials to work with or a less-than-appealing backdrop, a beautiful final picture is even more impressive.

The photographer Joz only had a pool, a pink screen, and a pool float for his setup. But he was able to use the supplies to make it seem as though the model was swimming in front of a dramatic sunset.

The Setup The Shot pic.twitter.com/KItPjyJJeu — Joztakethose (@Jayflvcko__) September 7, 2020

Joz’s photo is one of the most popular “The Setup vs. The Shot” photos shared on Twitter to date, as it has over 300,000 likes at the time of writing.

“A picture is worth 1,000 words and a million captions,” Joz told Insider.

The photographers’ skills also shine in simpler shots

The finished pictures don’t have to be elaborate to be impressive. Indeed, many of the photographers’ skills also shine in simpler shots.

In Stephanie Parsley’s photo, model Lana Cole poses against a simple backdrop of yellow curtains. Lavonne was the makeup artist for the shoot.

The set is minimalist, but Parsley’s skills with the camera and Cole’s modelling instincts turn the scene into an image worthy of appearing on a magazine cover.

Likewise, the photographer Thai used natural greenery in a yard to create a shoot that looks tropical, as did Levi A. Mormon.

The Setup Vs The Shot (Waist deep in a river) pic.twitter.com/CVQQG066np — Levi A. Morman (@LeviMorman) September 14, 2020

Through the lens of the camera, the pictures take on new meaning and beauty.

The photographers also transform everyday objects in their work

The pictures that feature people are often the most eye-catching, but the photographers also transform everyday objects in their work.

For example, Nathan Bennett used props to make a small setup look grand.

The setup Vs. The shot pic.twitter.com/mDAGKJDMBA — Nathan Bennett ✸ (@ImNathanBennett) September 13, 2020

Similarly, Jasmine White’s humble set features just a chair and dark panels, but the final image looks like a dramatic portrait.

the setup vs the shot…

(think I need to invest in some bigger backdrops ????) pic.twitter.com/8vpEWQUi2v — Jasmin ???? (@thesecountryrds) April 24, 2020

All of the images that artists are sharing as part of the challenge highlight the work that goes into photography.

Even if a picture looks simple by the time you see it, hours of work likely went into making it beautiful.

You can see more “The Setup vs. The Shot” photos on Twitter here.

