Meteorologists are sharing wild videos of a waterspout striking in Oregon

Two tornadoes struck the Pacific Northwest Friday as a major storm system closed in on Oregon and Washington State.

One began as a waterspout over the ocean, before moving overland and causing damage in the beach town of Manzanita, Oregon. A video shared on Twitter Friday afternoon appears to show the waterspout moving overland.

The National Weather Service Portland twitter account appeared to support the video’s authenticity. Two men can be heard discussing the sight, and at one point one describes it as a “freaking twister.”

USA Today reports the tornado touched down around 8:20 am, and that there were no calls about injuries but several of damage.

Here’s another video appearing to show the waterspout:



And here’s an image showing some of the damage it left behind:

Just a fraction of the damage in Manzanita. Homeowner had much of his deck ripped right off. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/cJhB2EWb6e

As the NWS Portland account noted, tornadoes are rare in this part of the country.

This GIF shows radar images just as the tornado struck:

Here is a loop of the radar velocity during the Manzanita waterspout/tornado. pic.twitter.com/P0EePsrmwh

Extreme weather warnings remain in effect across much of the Pacific Northwest Friday afternoon. Stay safe out there, folks.

