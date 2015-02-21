50 people were asked to reveal their biggest secrets -- and their answers were surprisingly brave

PostSecret is an ongoing community art project where people mail in their secrets anonymously on one side of a postcard. In this video 50 people on the streets of New York City were asked to reveal their biggest secrets, and you’ll be shocked by what they shared.
Video courtesy of Frank Warren
Learn more about the PostSecret project via this TED TALK
