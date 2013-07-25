People Share GEICO's 'Hump Day' Ad Up To 2,500 Times More Wednesdays Than Other Days

People get into weekly rituals. And it looks like one of those rituals is sharing GEICO’s hilarious “Hump Day” ad (starring an overeager camel) on Wednesdays.



Unruly Media measures not only how much people watch ads, but how much they share ads.

“Hump Day” was released May 22 but is already is the eighth most shared ad of 2013. But an overwhelming number of those shares happen (unsurprisingly) in the middle of the week.

According to Unruly’s figures, the spot is shared 400 times more on Wednesdays than it is on Thursdays, and 2,500 times more than it is on Mondays.

Note the humps below:

Numbers were as follows:

Monday – 2.6%

Tuesday – 3.5%

Wednesday – 67.3%

Thursday – 16.7%

Friday – 4.0%

Saturday – 3.1%

Sunday – 2.8%

Unruly, which recently released its Q2 social video report, notes that similar sharing trends have occurred in the past.

Rebecca Black’s “Friday” music video, for example, is overwhelmingly shared on Fridays.

Here’s the hilarious “Hump Day” spot, made by The Martin Agency:

http://youtu.be/kWBhP0EQ1lA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.